Jammu and Kashmir News: In Kathua district, a fierce gunbattle broke out between security forces and heavily armed terrorists on Sunday evening, leaving a young girl injured. "A firing incident was reported in the Hiranagar area of Kathua after a search operation was underway," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. According to India Today the terrorists fled the scene.

According to India Today TV , three suspected terrorists were spotted in a dense forest near the international border. Following this search operation was launched in the Sanyal village of India- Pakistan border in Hiranagar sector area of Kathua district on Sunday evening.

As the forces closed in, the terrorists opened fire, triggering a fierce exchange of bullets that echoed through the night. Caught in the crossfire was a local girl, who sustained injuries before being rushed to the hospital. Doctors later confirmed that her condition was stable.

A joint operation involving the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was launched in the forest area near the international border at Hiranagar, earlier in the day.

The operation began following reports of suspicious movements, with local residents reportedly spotting armed individuals, prompting a large-scale search operation.

Security forces have informed that reinforcements have been rushed to the spot and further details are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, a blast took place near a police vehicle in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri , the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

No injuries were reported in the blast.

Terrorist hideout unearthed in Doda A terrorist hideout was unearthed in a remote forest area in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to recovery of a pistol and some ammunition, officials told PTI on Sunday.

The hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of local police and Army in Bhalra forest area of Bhaderwah on Saturday, the officials said.

A pistol, its three magazines and six rounds and 25 rounds of AK assault rifle were recovered from the hideout, they said, adding no one was arrested during the operation which was conducted on a specific intelligence input following reports of suspicious movement.

Further, Jammu and Kashmir authorities demolished an "illegally" constructed house allegedly linked to a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist handler in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday.

Search Operation in Poonch over 'Suspicious Movement' According to PTI reports, on Sunday, security forces have launched a joint search operation after some 'suspicious movement' was noticed in the general area of Sangla in Surankot, in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The joint operation was launched by the Indian Army's Romeo Forces along with the Poonch Police, according to the officials.

'Blast-like' sound heard in Rajouri A "blast-like" sound was heard in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, 20 March, evening but there was no report of any damage.