Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces kill 3 LeT terrorists in Shopian district

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district killed three terrorists on Tuesday. The encounter broke out in the wee hours of Tuesday morning and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have identified the terrorists involved as members of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.
The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district killed three terrorists on Tuesday. The encounter broke out in the wee hours of Tuesday morning and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have identified the terrorists involved as members of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.
A police official said security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Munjh Marg in Zainapora area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there. The search operation later turned into an encounter, he said.
A police official said security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Munjh Marg in Zainapora area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there. The search operation later turned into an encounter, he said.
On 7 December as well encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Watho area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants in the area. During the operation, the hiding militants opened fire at the security forces. There were no reports of any casualties.
On 7 December as well encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Watho area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants in the area. During the operation, the hiding militants opened fire at the security forces. There were no reports of any casualties.
Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir Police filed a chargesheet against a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, in a case related to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir Police filed a chargesheet against a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, in a case related to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
According to Budgam Police, the Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist was arrested on January 20, 2022, Chadoora area of the district with arms and ammunition including one Pistol.
According to Budgam Police, the Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist was arrested on January 20, 2022, Chadoora area of the district with arms and ammunition including one Pistol.
The arrested terrorist was identified as Jahangir Ahmad Naikoo, a resident of Memander Village in Shopian.
The arrested terrorist was identified as Jahangir Ahmad Naikoo, a resident of Memander Village in Shopian.
During the course of the investigation, offences under Sections 20, 23, and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were established against the said arrested terrorist.
During the course of the investigation, offences under Sections 20, 23, and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were established against the said arrested terrorist.
"The chargesheet against the said terrorist was produced by police before the Court after obtaining the necessary sanction from the competent authority," said police.
"The chargesheet against the said terrorist was produced by police before the Court after obtaining the necessary sanction from the competent authority," said police.
The said terrorist is presently lodged in Central Jail Srinagar.
The said terrorist is presently lodged in Central Jail Srinagar.
The encounter ensued between the terrorists and the security forces at the Munjh Marg area of the Shopian district in the Kashmir region.
The encounter ensued between the terrorists and the security forces at the Munjh Marg area of the Shopian district in the Kashmir region.
According to the ANI news agency, the encounter is still underway.
According to the ANI news agency, the encounter is still underway.
The police has identified two of the three terrorists and the identification of the third is still on.
The police has identified two of the three terrorists and the identification of the third is still on.
"Among the two neutralised local terrorists, two have been identified as Lateef Lone of the Shopian district, who had been involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Purana Krishna Bhat and the other is Umer Nazir of Anantnag, involved in the killing of Till Bahadur Thapa from Nepal," said the Additional Director General of Kashmir Police.
"Among the two neutralised local terrorists, two have been identified as Lateef Lone of the Shopian district, who had been involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Purana Krishna Bhat and the other is Umer Nazir of Anantnag, involved in the killing of Till Bahadur Thapa from Nepal," said the Additional Director General of Kashmir Police.
One AK-47 rifle and two pistols were recovered from the terrorists, said the Additional Director General of Kashmir Police.
One AK-47 rifle and two pistols were recovered from the terrorists, said the Additional Director General of Kashmir Police.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.