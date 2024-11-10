Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces kill one terrorist in ongoing Operation Rajpura in Baramulla, Sopore

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir killed a terrorist in Sopore during Operation Rajpura. The Indian Army and J&K Police are continuing their search for other terrorists in the Baramulla area.

Livemint
Published10 Nov 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Terrorist killed, two security personnel injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora
Terrorist killed, two security personnel injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora (ANI)

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir killed a terrorist in the ongoing operation in Sopore and Baramulla area on Sunday. The Indian Army and J&K Police personnel are conducting their search for other terrorists in the region under Operation Rajpura, according to a post by the Indian Army on X.

One terrorist was killed in the ongoing operation with security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday evening, reported ANI, citing sources.

“One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing Operation in general area Rajpura, Sopore, Baramulla. Search Operation is in progress,” said Chinar Corps-Indian Army on X.

In an update on security forces' action against terrorists in Srinagar, an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces broke out in the forest area Ishber Nishat area. Further details are awaited.

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Nov 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaJammu and Kashmir: Security forces kill one terrorist in ongoing Operation Rajpura in Baramulla, Sopore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.000.00
      Chennai
      79,381.000.00
      Delhi
      79,533.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.