Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces kill one terrorist in ongoing Operation Rajpura in Baramulla, Sopore

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir killed a terrorist in the ongoing operation in Sopore and Baramulla area on Sunday. The Indian Army and J&K Police personnel are conducting their search for other terrorists in the region under Operation Rajpura, according to a post by the Indian Army on X.

“One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing Operation in general area Rajpura, Sopore, Baramulla. Search Operation is in progress,” said Chinar Corps-Indian Army on X.

In an update on security forces' action against terrorists in Srinagar, an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces broke out in the forest area Ishber Nishat area. Further details are awaited.