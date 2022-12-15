The Security forces personnel in Jammu and Kashmir has increased patrolling along the India-Pakistan International border in Samba following the India-China face-off in Arunachal Pradesh. The Border Security Force (BSF) has also increased vigil along the Indo-Pak international border in Samba.

A soldier told ANI News agency that they are prepared for the enemy coming from across the border in any weather and time. "Whatever the weather, we are prepared for the enemy coming from across the border in any weather and time," said a jawan.

The Indian Army said troops from the two sides clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector and the face-off led to "minor injuries" to a few personnel from both sides".

The face-off took place amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on Tuesday that the Indian troops bravely thwarted the attempt by the Chinese PLA .o "unilaterally" change the status in Yangtse area of the Tawang sector and there were no fatalities or serious casualties to the Indian troops in the scuffle.

"On December 9, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner," Singh said.

"The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts," he said.

It was the first major clash between the Indian and Chinese armies since August 2020 near Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh.

Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a brief face-off near Yangtse in October last year as well and it was resolved following talks between local commanders of the two sides as per established protocols.

The ties between India and China nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades. Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers and heavy weaponry.

Following the eastern Ladakh standoff, the Indian Army significantly bolstered its operational capabilities along the LAC in the eastern theatre.

The army put into place an effective surveillance apparatus and there has been a substantial improvement in overall monitoring of the areas in the last two years, military officials said.

In September, Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita had said the Indian Army is continuously monitoring activities of the PLA along the LAC and is well-poised to mitigate any challenges.

"We are also continuously monitoring the activities along the borders. We are vigilant and observant of each and every development along our borders," he had said.

India has been maintaining that its relationship with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

India has been ramping up the development of infrastructure along the near 3,500-km LAC following the eastern Ladakh standoff that began on May 5, 2020.