Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces ratchet up patrolling along Indo-Pak border3 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 09:34 AM IST
- The Border Security Force (BSF) has also increased vigil along the Indo-Pak international border in Samba
The Security forces personnel in Jammu and Kashmir has increased patrolling along the India-Pakistan International border in Samba following the India-China face-off in Arunachal Pradesh. The Border Security Force (BSF) has also increased vigil along the Indo-Pak international border in Samba.