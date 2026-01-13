Jammu and Kashmir: Security personnel, terrorists exchange gunfire during search operation in Kathua

Security personnel and terrorists exchanged gunfire on Tuesday during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. The operation began after security forces received inputs about suspected terrorist movement in a remote village, according to PTI.

Intermittent firing was reported from the Najote forest area in Billawar, located around 10 km from the Kamadh nallah in the Kahog forest belt, where security forces had an encounter with terrorists on January 7, officials said.

The suspected terrorists opened fire after noticing the movement of security forces, who retaliated as they advanced deeper into the forest to neutralise them. They added that the cordon-and-search operation has been further intensified and efforts are underway to track down the ultras.

Advertisement

Previous encounters An encounter took place in Kathua district between security forces and terrorists. An exchange of fire had occurred on January 7 between the J&K Police and the terrorists.

Inspector General of Police Jammu posted on X, “SOG Kathua has engaged terrorists in the forest of Kamadh Nullah, Kathua.” He further added, “Despite darkness, thick vegetation and treacherous terrain, SOG is relentlessly engaging the terrorists. Teams of CRPF are also participating in the Joint Op.”

Earlier, a separate encounter took place in the Sohan area of Udhampur district, where SOG J-K Police and alert troops of the Indian Army, acting on intelligence inputs, came into contact with terrorists.

Advertisement

“In an intelligence-based operation, SOG J-K Police and alert troops of the Indian Army have established contact with terrorists in the general area of Sohan, Udhampur District. Fire exchanged with terrorists,” White Knight Corps posted on X.

These incidents follow a similar encounter that occurred in November 2025 in the Chhatru area of Kishtwar district.

Also Read | Security forces recover 5 kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone along Jammu IB

The encounter in Chhatru began after the Jammu and Kashmir Police, supported by the Indian Army, launched a joint operation based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists. The coordinated search was carried out in the early morning, during which security forces came under fire, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.

The White Knight Corps, in a post on X, confirmed that alert troops, working alongside the J&K Police, had established contact with terrorists in the area during the intelligence-based operation, and that firing had taken place.

Advertisement