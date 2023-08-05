Jammu and Kashmir shocked by 3 earthquakes in one day

Jammu and Kashmir shocked by 3 earthquakes in one day1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 11:01 PM IST
The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was shocked by three earthquakes on Saturday. The latest one occurred at 9:31 PM, according to National Center for Seismology. Currently, there are no reports of any casualties or damages in the earthquake. As per NCS, the epicenter of the latest earthquake was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan and even the region of Delhi-NCR felt the tremors of the earthquake.
The reports from the Union Territory do not indicate any casualty or damages, but the recurrent earthquakes are expected to keep the administration on alert to remain ready for cases of eventuality.
Why frequent Earthquakes in Hindu Kush region
The Hindu Kush mountains are prone to frequent earthquakes as the range is located at the boundary of two major tectonic plates: the Indian Plate and the Eurasian Plate. These plates are constantly moving due to the process of plate tectonics. The region around the Hindu Kush mountains is part of a larger tectonic zone called the "Hindu Kush seismic zone," which is characterized by frequent seismic activity.