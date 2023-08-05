comScore
Jammu and Kashmir shocked by 3 earthquakes in one day

 1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 11:01 PM IST Devesh Kumar

The reports from the Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir do not indicate any casualty or damages, but the recurrent earthquakes are expected to keep the administration on alert

As per NCS, the epicenter of the latest Earthquake was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan and even the region of Delhi-NCR felt the tremors of the Earthquake (NCS)Premium
As per NCS, the epicenter of the latest Earthquake was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan and even the region of Delhi-NCR felt the tremors of the Earthquake (NCS)

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was shocked by three earthquakes on Saturday. The latest one occurred at 9:31 PM, according to National Center for Seismology. Currently, there are no reports of any casualties or damages in the earthquake. As per NCS, the epicenter of the latest earthquake was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan and even the region of Delhi-NCR felt the tremors of the earthquake.

In the Jammu and Kashmir region, the first earthquake at around 8:36 AM with its depth registered at 129 km and measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale. "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 08:36:01 IST, Lat: 35.46 & Long: 73.32, Depth: 129 Km, Location: 184 km NNW of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir," the NCS tweeted.

The second earthquake struck at 10:24 PM and was located 75 km deep northeast of Kabul. It was measured at 5.2 on the Richter Scale. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 10:24:06 IST, Lat: 35.13 & Long: 70.14, Depth: 75 Km, Location: 106km NE of Kabul, Afghanistan," the NCS said in a tweet.

The magnitude of the third earthquake was 5.8 on the Richter Scale and the depth registered was 181 km. “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 21:31:48 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.77, Depth: 181 Km, Location: Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan," the NCS tweeted.

The reports from the Union Territory do not indicate any casualty or damages, but the recurrent earthquakes are expected to keep the administration on alert to remain ready for cases of eventuality.

Why frequent Earthquakes in Hindu Kush region 

The Hindu Kush mountains are prone to frequent earthquakes as the range is located at the boundary of two major tectonic plates: the Indian Plate and the Eurasian Plate. These plates are constantly moving due to the process of plate tectonics. The region around the Hindu Kush mountains is part of a larger tectonic zone called the "Hindu Kush seismic zone," which is characterized by frequent seismic activity.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 11:01 PM IST
