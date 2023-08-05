Jammu and Kashmir shocked by 3 earthquakes in one day

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was shocked by three earthquakes on Saturday. The latest one occurred at 9:31 PM, according to National Center for Seismology. Currently, there are no reports of any casualties or damages in the earthquake. As per NCS, the epicenter of the latest earthquake was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan and even the region of Delhi-NCR felt the tremors of the earthquake.

