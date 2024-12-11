Jammu and Kashmir: Winter has officially set in across India. Sonamarg, in Jammu and Kashmir, was shrouded in white after receiving heavy snowfall on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

People were seen walking on snow-capped ground, covered in warm clothes and scarves to protect themselves from the cold. According to reports, Gurez, Karnah, and Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir also received snowfall.

According to local media reports, heavy snowfall has also caused traffic disruptions on Mughal, Gurez, and Sinthan roads. Officials in Jammu and Kashmir have urged commuters to avoid these roads until they are cleared and deemed safe for travel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Temperatures in Srinagar hit -3 Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, Srinagar, recorded a minimum temperature of minus three degrees Celsius, up from the season's lowest of minus 5.4 degrees on Tuesday, December 10.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rain at scattered locations in Kashmir, newswire PTI reported.

Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius. Kokernag in south Kashmir saw a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}