Jammu and Kashmir sounds avalanche alert for next 24 hours in this district
- This comes even as another Himalayan state has witnessed an avalanche that sweeped tourists, killing seven in the process
The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Tuesday issued a warning to the occupants of Kupwara district, asking them to stay away from the Kupwara district for the next twenty four hours.
“People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further orders" the administration said.
Local news report has stated that on Tuesday an avalanche occurred near the Zojila Pass in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir, leading tot he closing of the Srinagar-Leh highway.
As per official statement released by the authorities, following recent snowfall in the area, avalanches struck near Panimatha and Kai-Pathri on Zojila Pass. The official added that efforts are underway to clear the road with the help of men and machinery.
The local news report also cited officials saying, owing to snowfall and avalanches in several locations on Zojila axis, upward traffic was not permitted on the day in question.
On 24 march, the Jammu Kashmir Disaster Management Authority had warned of a possible low-level danger avalanche above 2,800 to 3,000 meters above sea level in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The areas at risk include Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Kupwara, Poonch, Ramban, Reasi, Anantnag, and Kulgam. Residents have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas until further notice.
In February this year, authorities had sounded a medium level danger warning for avalanche in the districts of Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Bandipora.
Further, two Polish nationals had died and 19 others had been rescued after a group of tourists were hit by a massive avalanche at the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir in February this year.
The tourists were skiing in Hapatkhud Kangdori when they became trapped, prompting a joint rescue operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the tourism department.
A video from the scene captured the panic among tourists as the whoosh of snow came rolling down.
