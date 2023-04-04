Jammu and Kashmir sounds avalanche alert for next 24 hours in this district

On 24 march, the Jammu Kashmir Disaster Management Authority had warned of a possible low-level danger avalanche above 2,800 to 3,000 meters above sea level in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The areas at risk include Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Kupwara, Poonch, Ramban, Reasi, Anantnag, and Kulgam. Residents have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas until further notice.

