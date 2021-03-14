Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces1 min read . 08:21 AM IST
The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Rawalpora area on Saturday
A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sophian's Rawalpora area of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.
"#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Rawalpora area on Saturday.
Earlier on March 11, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district.
