Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Rawalpora area on Saturday

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sophian's Rawalpora area of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.

Earlier on March 11, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district.

