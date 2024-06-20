Two terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, June 19, were residents of Pakistan and associated with the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, the Indian Army said on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Wednesday, the terrorists – identified as Usman and Umar – were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Baramulla district of the valley.

Brigadier Deepak Dev, Commander 5 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, told reporters that the terrorists were of Pakistan origin and associated with LeT, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Two security personnel were also injured in the encounter.

,

Usman has been active in the Kashmir Valley since 2020, said Brigadier Deepak Dev. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The encounter broke out after terrorists opened fire on security forces during a cordon-and-search operation after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the Watergam area of Baramulla.

The army officers also recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition after the operation.

Over the past few weeks, there has been constant information of the movement of a terrorist group in the Sopore-Raflabad area of Baramulla District, said the Brigadier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specific intelligence was received through Jammu and Kasmir Police that two terrorists were holed up in a house in Hadipura village in Rafiabad area. Consequently, the Indian Army, JKP and CRPF launched a joint operation, swiftly cordoning off the area, PTI quoted Brigadier Dev as saying.

During the operation, civilians were safely evacuated from adjacent houses following standard procedures, and the area was secured.

Later, the army personnel cordoned off the target house and on the search being commenced, terrorists opened fire on the security forces. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In the ensuing firefight, two terrorists were neutralized," Deepak Dev said.

The army officer said the elimination of these terrorists marks another major success for the security forces.

The Brigadier also attributed the success of the operation to the complete cooperation of the Kashmiri people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Security forces will continue to make sustained efforts to maintain peace and stability in Kashmir, he added.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!