Terrorists fire at social activist in J&K’s Kupwara days after Pahalgam attack

A 45-year-old social activist was injured after being shot at by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Sunday, PTI reported.

“The terrorists fired at Ghulam Rasool Magray inside his residence at Kandi Khas late on Saturday,” the officials said.

Magray was rushed to a hospital, they said and added it was not immediately clear why the ultras targeted the social activist.

(This is a developing story)