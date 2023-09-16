Three militants killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on September 16, resulting in the elimination of three militants, according to officials, reported PTI.

The operation was initiated in the Hathlanga forward region within the Uri sector of North Kashmir, as reported by police officials.

The Indian Army, in conjunction with Jammu and Kashmir Police and intelligence agencies, conducted a joint operation to foil the infiltration attempt along the LoC in the Uri Sector, Baramulla, as stated in a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter) by the Army's Chinar Corps.

Three terrorists attempted to infiltrate into Indian territory but were confronted by vigilant troops, the statement said. While the bodies of two terrorists have been recovered, the retrieval of the third terrorist's body was impeded by firing from a Pakistani post in the vicinity. The operation remains ongoing, as per the Army's update. The identities and affiliations of the slain terrorists have yet to be confirmed, according to the police.

This infiltration attempt and subsequent encounter occurred while another operation was underway in the Anantnag district to neutralise terrorists who had taken positions in a forested, hilly terrain. The gunfight has extended into its fourth day as of Saturday.

In a statement shared by the Kashmir Zone Police on X, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, stated that retired police and army officers should avoid speculating about the ongoing operation by employing the "Ambush Hypothesis." He clarified that the operation is based on specific intelligence inputs and is currently in progress, with the intent to neutralize the 2-3 trapped terrorists. The Army has effectively cordoned off the area to maintain control.

Security officials reported that one soldier, who had been reported missing since Thursday, tragically lost his life during the ongoing encounter, reported ANI.

(With agency inputs)