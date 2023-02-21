Jammu and Kashmir to impose property tax in municipal areas from 1 April
- The tax rates will be five per cent of taxable annual value (TAV) for residential properties and six per cent for commercial properties
The Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered on Tuesday the imposition of property tax in municipal areas of the Union Territory from April 1.
