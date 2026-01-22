J-K tragedy: Four soldiers killed after Army vehicle plunges into Doda gorge

Four Indian Army personnel were killed and nine others injured after a military vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Thursday, officials said.

The accident occurred at Khanni Top along the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road. According to officials, the bulletproof vehicle, which was carrying 17 soldiers, was en route to a high-altitude post when the driver reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to fall into a gorge approximately 200 feet deep.

A joint rescue operation involving the Army and local police was launched immediately. Four soldiers were found dead at the scene, while nine others were rescued with injuries.

Officials said three of the injured personnel, who are in critical condition, were airlifted to the military hospital in Udhampur for specialised medical treatment.

Cold conditions grip Kashmir, snowfall likely Cold conditions persisted across Kashmir on Thursday as minimum temperatures dropped further, with a western disturbance expected to affect the region later in the day, bringing fresh snowfall, officials said.

Night temperatures fell at most places, dropping below freezing across the valley. Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, down by one degree from the previous night. Sonamarg in central Kashmir was the coldest location at minus 6.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Gulmarg at minus 4 degrees and Pahalgam at minus 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Other areas also saw sub-zero temperatures, with Qazigund recording minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, Kupwara minus 3.7 degrees and Kokernag minus 2.6 degrees, officials said.

Two strong western disturbances are likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir this week, the first on Thursday and the second around 26 January. Under their influence, widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are expected, including in the plains of the Kashmir Valley. The main spell of activity is forecast for 23 January and 27 January.

The incoming system may end the prolonged dry spell in the plains, as the meteorological department has predicted light to moderate snowfall, including in Srinagar, with possible disruption to surface and air traffic.

The Valley is currently observing Chilla-i-Kalan, the 40-day harsh winter period that began on 21 December and ends on 30 January. While higher reaches have received snowfall, the plains have remained largely snowless so far this season.