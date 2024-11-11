Two trekkers caught in encounter between terrorists and security forces in J&K’s Zabarwan, rescued after dialling 100

  • Earlier on Sunday, police and security forces launched an operation in the Zabarwan forest area based on intelligence about the presence of terrorists.

Updated11 Nov 2024, 03:23 PM IST
Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel patrol near the site of a gunfight between suspected militants and Indian security forces at Ishber Nishat in Srinagar on November 10, 2024. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP)
Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel patrol near the site of a gunfight between suspected militants and Indian security forces at Ishber Nishat in Srinagar on November 10, 2024. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP)(AFP)

With two trekkers caught in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Zabarwan near Srinagar on Sunday, Kashmir police have asked trekkers to inform police in advance about their routes. The trekkers were rescued after they dialled 100 and informed cops.

"Trekkers and adventure enthusiasts should inform the nearest police station about their travel plans and expected routes, especially in areas where there could be security operations. This protocol ensures we can act swiftly to ensure their safety if unexpected incidents occur," NDTV quoted the Kashmir police chief Vidhi Kumar Birdi as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, police and security forces launched an operation in the Zabarwan forest area based on intelligence about the presence of terrorists, whose operation is currently underway.

The police have said that the trekkers found themselves in a dangerous situation when the terrorists and forces started exchanging fire.

Trekkers dial 100:

The trekkers hid in the rocks, after which one dialled 100 and alerted the cops about their location. For a while, the security operation was temporarily suspended, and the trekkers were evacuated from the area.

A senior police officer said, "Fortunately, one among them had an idea and he dialled 100", adding the Police Control Room alerted senior officers and a rescue team led evacuated them.

"The PCR's swift coordination in relaying information to the officers on duty was instrumental in preventing a possible tragedy," a senior police officer said.

"We encourage everyone - locals, tourists, and especially trekkers - to use the helpline services, including dialling 100 or directly reaching out to police stations, should they face any situation that requires immediate intervention. This way, the Police can ensure swift assistance while coordinating with ongoing operations," the Kashmir Police chief said.

As per details, autumn is considered as a trekking season in the Valley, with tourists from across the world reach Kashmir. Often trek organisers go out on their own and get into trouble at times. "In upper reaches, operations may be on. Then it becomes a security hazard," an officer said.

With agency inputs. 

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 03:23 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTwo trekkers caught in encounter between terrorists and security forces in J&K’s Zabarwan, rescued after dialling 100

