Jammu and Kashmir: Two days after Reasi terror attack, one terrorist killed in exchange of firing in Kathua district

Jammu and Kashmir News: Two days after the terror attack in Reasi in which ten pilgrims were killed, Jammu and Kashmir Police have informed that one terrorist was killed in exchange of firing with security forces in Saida Sukhal village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday.

Earlier, firing by terrorists in Saida Sukhal village in Hira Nagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district was reported. Acciording to media reports, gunshots were heard, following which Jammu and Kashmir police had rushed to the spot.

The terrorists struck Saida Sukhal village near Koota Mode in the Hiranagar sector, a police spokesperson said, adding details of the incident are awaited.

Officials said police and other security forces were rushed to the village following suspicious movement of three persons around 7.45 pm. A couple of gunshots were heard, believed to be fired by the suspected terrorists, after some people raised an alarm, they said.

Sarpanch of Panchayat Surada Jasbir Singh said, “In village Sukhal militants are present and they are firing. We have also received info that they have kidnapped someone, but we don't have the full info right now. SHO and the police team is present at the spot...As of now, we have heard that there are seven militants and one person has been killed by them, but this info is yet to be confirmed...”

Meanwhile, Reasi Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan confirmed on Sunday night that at least 10 people were killed in the terror attack and 33 others were injured.

According to officials, the bus, en route from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, was targeted by terrorists at around 06.10 pm when it reached Pouni area of Reasi district bordering Rajouri district. "Terrorists opened fire, causing the driver to lose control and the bus to plunge into a gorge," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Mohita Sharma told ANI.