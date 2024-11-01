Jammu and Kashmir: Two migrant labourers shot in Budgam, second targeted attack in less than two weeks

Two migrant labourers were shot by terrorists in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This incident follows a recent attack where a doctor and six workers were killed, raising concerns over targeted killings in the region.

Livemint
Published1 Nov 2024, 08:28 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Two migrant labourers shot in Budgam, second targeted attack in less than two weeks | Representational image
Jammu and Kashmir: Two migrant labourers shot in Budgam, second targeted attack in less than two weeks | Representational image(ANI)

Two migrant labourers were shot by terrorists in the Budgam area of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The incident comes less than two weeks after a doctor and six construction workers were killed in Ganderbal district.

Seven people were killed in mid-October as terrorists struck the Z-Morh tunnel construction site along the Srinagar-Leh national highway. The attack came as the labourers and other staff were returning to their camp in the Gund area of Ganderbal. Officials believe that there were at least two terrorists who opened fire indiscriminately on the group of labourers — which included both local and non-local people.

Jammu and Kashmir has seen a spate in terrorist attacks in recent months with the recent incidents prompting concern about targetted killings. 

First Published:1 Nov 2024, 08:28 PM IST
