Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers, at least 6 terrorists killed during twin encounters in Kulgam; fresh clash in Rajouri

Two soldiers were killed on Saturday during twin encounters with terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces also recovered the bodies of two more terrorists today — bringing the death toll to eight. The developments came even as a fresh encounter broke out in Rajouri district on Sunday afternoon.

“Bodies of two terrorists were recovered from Modergam encounter site while four bodies of terrorists were recovered from Chinnigam site,” PTI quoted officials as saying.