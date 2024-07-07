Two soldiers killed in twin encounters with terrorists in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Total eight deaths reported as bodies of two more terrorists recovered. Fresh encounter in Rajouri district. Indian Army and J&K administration pay homage to fallen soldiers.

Two soldiers were killed on Saturday during twin encounters with terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces also recovered the bodies of two more terrorists today — bringing the death toll to eight. The developments came even as a fresh encounter broke out in Rajouri district on Sunday afternoon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Bodies of two terrorists were recovered from Modergam encounter site while four bodies of terrorists were recovered from Chinnigam site," PTI quoted officials as saying.

Meanwhile, officials from the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir administration paid homage to L NK Pardeep Kumar and Sep Pravin Janjal Prabhakar on Sunday morning. The duo were killed in the line of duty while battling the terrorists in Kulgam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

