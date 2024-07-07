Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers, at least 6 terrorists killed during twin encounters in Kulgam; fresh clash in Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers, at least 6 terrorists killed during twin encounters in Kulgam; fresh clash in Rajouri

Livemint

Two soldiers killed in twin encounters with terrorists in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Total eight deaths reported as bodies of two more terrorists recovered. Fresh encounter in Rajouri district. Indian Army and J&K administration pay homage to fallen soldiers.

Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers, at least 6 terrorists killed during twin encounters in Kulgam; fresh clash in Rajouri

Two soldiers were killed on Saturday during twin encounters with terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces also recovered the bodies of two more terrorists today — bringing the death toll to eight. The developments came even as a fresh encounter broke out in Rajouri district on Sunday afternoon.

“Bodies of two terrorists were recovered from Modergam encounter site while four bodies of terrorists were recovered from Chinnigam site," PTI quoted officials as saying.

Meanwhile, officials from the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir administration paid homage to L NK Pardeep Kumar and Sep Pravin Janjal Prabhakar on Sunday morning. The duo were killed in the line of duty while battling the terrorists in Kulgam.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.