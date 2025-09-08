Two soldiers killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam during Operation Guddar, two terrorists eliminated

Operation Guddar: Two soldiers were killed and two terrorists were eliminated in a fierce encounter in Kulgam district of South Kashmir on Monday, September 8, officials said. The Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF carried out a joint operation after receiving after receiving specific intelligence inputs.

According to preliminary reports, one of the killed terrorists was a local resident, while the other is believed to be a foreign militant known by the code name ‘Rehman Bhai’. Three Army personnel were also injured in the incident; two of them Sub Perbhat Gaur and L/Nk Narender Sindhu succumbed later while receiving treatment at the hospital, officials stated, PTI reported.

Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army took to X and said, “Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, a joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in Guddar forest of #Kulgam.”

It added vigilant troops noticed suspicious activity and, upon being challenged, the terrorists launched fire, "prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist has been eliminated and a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries".

Chinar Corps pays tribute to soldiers “Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, Sub Perbhat Gaur and L/Nk Narender Sindhu, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. #IndianArmy expresses deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families,” it further said.

“One more terrorist has been eliminated in the ongoing Operation at Guddar forest of Kulgam. One soldier suffered injuries and is being evacuated for requisite medical care. Identity of terrorists is being ascertained,” the Indian Army's Chinar Corps earlier said.

The operation is currently underway.

Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Uri On August 13, the Indian Army successfully foiled an infiltration attempt in the Uri sector, just days after eliminating two terrorists in the same region. During the operation, Havildar Ankit Kumar was martyred.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army paid a heartfelt tribute to Havildar Ankit Kumar, who laid down his life while thwarting an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

