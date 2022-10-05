Jammu and Kashmir visit: Home Minister Amit Shah chairs high level meeting in Srinagar2 min read . 02:02 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a security review meeting with senior officials in Srinagar
During his ongoing three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assessed the security situation in a meeting held with senior officials in Srinagar on Wednesday.
He discussed several issues related to the security situation in the valley with J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, J-K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, and other top officials of the Army, paramilitary forces, state police, and civil administration.
As of now, the Union Minister has addressed a mega rally in Rajouri and will be addressing another public meeting in Baramulla today.
Apart from public rallies and review meetings, Amit Shah will also inaugurate the construction of several developmental projects. He will lay foundation stones for various development projects in Srinagar around 3.30 pm on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Amit Shah visited the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra to offer prayers to the Goddess Vaishno. Notably It is worth mentioning, that it was the first visit of Amit Shah to the shrine since his appointment as the Union Home Minister in the Modi Government.
Also Read: Amit Shah approves release of 488 crore to UP, Punjab and Goa under SDMF
His visit to the Vaishno Devi shrine coincided with the ninth day of the Hindu festival Navratri. He was also accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
While addressing the mega rally in Rajouri, Amit Shah reminded people about how the current situation of the valley is an answer to those who used to say that if Article 370 is removed, there will be a fire in Jammu and Kashmir, rivers of blood will flow. He also assures the Gujjar, Bakarwal, and Pahari communities living in Jammu and Kashmir that they will be soon given reservations.
"After the abrogation of Article 370, the process for reservation has been cleared. Justice Sharma's commission has sent the report and recommended reservation for Gujjar, Bakarwal, and Pahari communities and it will be given soon," said Amit Shah while addressing the rally.
He also said that the reservation is possible in the UT only because of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, done on 5 August 2019.
(With inputs from PTI)
