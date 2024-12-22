Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 22, 2024: Today's temperature is -22.49 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -15.08 °C on December 22, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -22.49 °C and a maximum of -13.83 °C.

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Jammu and Kashmir recorded -15.08 °C on December 22, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be -22.49 °C and -13.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 66% with a wind speed of 66 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:21 AM and will set at 05:19 PM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jammu and Kashmir AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, December 23, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of -25.42 °C and a maximum of -16.12 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 47%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With temperatures expected to range between -22.49 °C and -13.83 °C as per IMD reports, brace yourself for colder weather. If you’re sensitive to chilly conditions, you may want to adjust your day with warm clothing and indoor activities suited to the cool climate. Weather prediction in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 23, 2024 -15.08 Overcast clouds December 24, 2024 -16.12 Light snow December 25, 2024 -17.99 Few clouds December 26, 2024 -17.42 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 -11.30 Overcast clouds December 28, 2024 -12.98 Sky is clear December 29, 2024 -14.82 Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 22.79 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.57 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 25.12 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.48 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.36 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.0 °C Scattered clouds