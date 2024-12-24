Hello User
Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 24, 2024: Today's temperature is -28.41 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast







Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Jammu and Kashmir recorded -19.43 °C on December 24, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be -28.41 °C and -16.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 68% with a wind speed of 68 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:22 AM and will set at 05:20 PM

Jammu and Kashmir AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of -27.83 °C and a maximum of -15.41 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 63%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

With temperatures expected to range between -28.41 °C and -16.13 °C as per IMD reports, brace yourself for colder weather. If you’re sensitive to chilly conditions, you may want to adjust your day with warm clothing and indoor activities suited to the cool climate.

 

 

Weather prediction in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 25, 2024-19.43Scattered clouds
December 26, 2024-17.10Sky is clear
December 27, 2024-12.13Sky is clear
December 28, 2024-13.62Light snow
December 29, 2024-15.75Snow
December 30, 2024-16.12Few clouds
December 31, 2024-14.77Overcast clouds

 

Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.81 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata22.37 °C Few clouds
Chennai25.38 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.15 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad25.37 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad21.76 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.43 °C Light rain

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

