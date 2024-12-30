Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Jammu and Kashmir recorded -13.17 °C on December 30, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be -27.27 °C and -10.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 39% with a wind speed of 39 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:24 AM and will set at 05:24 PM

Jammu and Kashmir AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of -23.62 °C and a maximum of -13.91 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 59%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. With temperatures expected to range between -27.27 °C and -10.76 °C as per IMD reports, brace yourself for colder weather. If you're sensitive to chilly conditions, you may want to adjust your day with warm clothing and indoor activities suited to the cool climate.

Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 31, 2024 -13.17 Overcast clouds January 1, 2025 -14.11 Overcast clouds January 2, 2025 -13.21 Light snow January 3, 2025 -11.63 Broken clouds January 4, 2025 -10.28 Snow January 5, 2025 -11.41 Snow January 6, 2025 -13.18 Snow



Weather in other cities on December 30, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.41 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 24.6 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.26 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.93 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.96 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 21.83 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.7 °C Sky is clear