Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 10, 2025: Today’s temperature is -26.35 °C., Here’s the latest weather forecast

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Jammu and Kashmir recorded -14.83 °C on February 10, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be -26.35 °C and -12.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 91% with a wind speed of 91 km/h. The sky appears to be Snow, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 06:02 PM

Jammu and Kashmir AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of -23.56 °C and a maximum of -13.92 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 88%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Weather prediction in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. With temperatures expected to range between -26.35 °C and -12.94 °C as per IMD reports, brace yourself for colder weather. If you're sensitive to chilly conditions, you may want to adjust your day with warm clothing and indoor activities suited to the cool climate.

Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 11, 2025 -14.83 Snow February 12, 2025 -15.01 Light snow February 13, 2025 -17.19 Light snow February 14, 2025 -15.38 Sky is clear February 15, 2025 -12.81 Overcast clouds February 16, 2025 -13.23 Light snow February 17, 2025 -13.60 Snow



Weather in other cities on February 10, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.5 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 24.84 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.8 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 26.53 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.14 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 28.63 °C Few clouds Delhi 24.46 °C Sky is clear