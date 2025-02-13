Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 13, 2025: Today’s temperature is -31.17 °C., Here’s the latest weather forecast

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -18.61 °C on February 13, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -31.17 °C and a maximum of -15.2 °C.

Published13 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 13, 2025: Today’s temperature is -31.17 °C., Here’s the latest weather forecast
Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Jammu and Kashmir recorded -18.61 °C on February 13, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be -31.17 °C and -15.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 41% with a wind speed of 41 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:04 PM

 

Jammu and Kashmir AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, February 14, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of -26.48 °C and a maximum of -13.23 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 68%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

With temperatures expected to range between -31.17 °C and -15.2 °C as per IMD reports, brace yourself for colder weather. If you’re sensitive to chilly conditions, you may want to adjust your day with warm clothing and indoor activities suited to the cool climate.

Weather prediction in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 14, 2025-18.61Broken clouds
February 15, 2025-13.97Scattered clouds
February 16, 2025-13.33Scattered clouds
February 17, 2025-13.94Light snow
February 18, 2025-14.48Light snow
February 19, 2025-13.41Light snow
February 20, 2025-14.78Snow

Weather in other cities on February 13, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.11 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.58 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai27.48 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru26.95 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad28.03 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad29.67 °C Sky is clear
Delhi22.25 °C Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
