Business News/ News / India/  Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 23, 2025: Today's temperature is -25.28 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 23, 2025: Today's temperature is -25.28 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast

livemint.com

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -18.18 °C on January 23, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -25.28 °C and a maximum of -15.96 °C.

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 23, 2025: Today's temperature is -25.28 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Jammu and Kashmir recorded -18.18 °C on January 23, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be -25.28 °C and -15.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 80% with a wind speed of 80 km/h. The sky appears to be Snow, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:22 AM and will set at 05:44 PM

Jammu and Kashmir AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, January 24, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of -29.35 °C and a maximum of -15.02 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 57%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

With temperatures expected to range between -25.28 °C and -15.96 °C as per IMD reports, brace yourself for colder weather. If you’re sensitive to chilly conditions, you may want to adjust your day with warm clothing and indoor activities suited to the cool climate.

 

 

Weather prediction in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 24, 2025-18.18Light snow
January 25, 2025-16.00Scattered clouds
January 26, 2025-13.91Sky is clear
January 27, 2025-10.65Sky is clear
January 28, 2025-9.57Sky is clear
January 29, 2025-10.80Few clouds
January 30, 2025-15.39Light snow

 

Weather in other cities on January 23, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.23 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata23.3 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.22 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru26.37 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad27.98 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad24.01 °C Sky is clear
Delhi21.39 °C Scattered clouds

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

