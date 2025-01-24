Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Jammu and Kashmir recorded -18.85 °C on January 24, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be -30.51 °C and -14.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 49% with a wind speed of 49 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:21 AM and will set at 05:45 PM

Jammu and Kashmir AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, January 25, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of -31.31 °C and a maximum of -11.54 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 50%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. With temperatures expected to range between -30.51 °C and -14.98 °C as per IMD reports, brace yourself for colder weather. If you're sensitive to chilly conditions, you may want to adjust your day with warm clothing and indoor activities suited to the cool climate.

Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 25, 2025 -18.85 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 -15.20 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 -10.50 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 -10.37 Sky is clear January 29, 2025 -9.72 Scattered clouds January 30, 2025 -13.85 Light snow January 31, 2025 -14.92 Light snow



Weather in other cities on January 24, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.32 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 22.14 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 26.05 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.42 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.31 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 25.57 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.05 °C Sky is clear