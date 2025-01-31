Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 31, 2025: Today’s temperature is -27.17 °C., Here’s the latest weather forecast

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -19.59 °C on January 31, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -27.17 °C and a maximum of -15.24 °C.

Published31 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Jammu and Kashmir recorded -19.59 °C on January 31, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be -27.17 °C and -15.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 81% with a wind speed of 81 km/h. The sky appears to be Snow, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:18 AM and will set at 05:52 PM

 

Jammu and Kashmir AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, February 1, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of -24.97 °C and a maximum of -14.67 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 80%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

With temperatures expected to range between -27.17 °C and -15.24 °C as per IMD reports, brace yourself for colder weather. If you’re sensitive to chilly conditions, you may want to adjust your day with warm clothing and indoor activities suited to the cool climate.

Weather prediction in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 1, 2025-19.59Light snow
February 2, 2025-15.88Light snow
February 3, 2025-15.79Light snow
February 4, 2025-10.14Few clouds
February 5, 2025-12.62Light snow
February 6, 2025-16.28Snow
February 7, 2025-15.92Light snow

Weather in other cities on January 31, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.72 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata26.37 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai27.89 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru27.53 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad29.65 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad25.58 °C Sky is clear
Delhi22.19 °C Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
