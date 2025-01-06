Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 6, 2025: Today's temperature is -29.58 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 6, 2025: Today's temperature is -29.58 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast

livemint.com

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir recorded -16.25 °C on January 6, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of -29.58 °C and a maximum of -15.28 °C.

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 6, 2025: Today's temperature is -29.58 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Jammu and Kashmir recorded -16.25 °C on January 6, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be -29.58 °C and -15.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 82% with a wind speed of 82 km/h. The sky appears to be Snow, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:25 AM and will set at 05:29 PM

Jammu and Kashmir AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, January 7, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of -31.85 °C and a maximum of -16.96 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 72%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

With temperatures expected to range between -29.58 °C and -15.28 °C as per IMD reports, brace yourself for colder weather. If you’re sensitive to chilly conditions, you may want to adjust your day with warm clothing and indoor activities suited to the cool climate.

 

 

Weather prediction in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 7, 2025-16.25Light snow
January 8, 2025-19.08Sky is clear
January 9, 2025-14.18Sky is clear
January 10, 2025-14.42Few clouds
January 11, 2025-12.02Overcast clouds
January 12, 2025-14.05Light snow
January 13, 2025-16.29Overcast clouds

 

Weather in other cities on January 6, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.15 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata20.1 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai25.33 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru21.96 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad23.43 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad21.93 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.9 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.