Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Jammu and Kashmir recorded -15.22 °C on March 2, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be -28.93 °C and -12.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 35% with a wind speed of 35 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:19 PM

Jammu and Kashmir AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, March 3, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of -25.99 °C and a maximum of -12.2 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 93%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. With temperatures expected to range between -28.93 °C and -12.42 °C as per IMD reports, brace yourself for colder weather. If you're sensitive to chilly conditions, you may want to adjust your day with warm clothing and indoor activities suited to the cool climate.

Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 3, 2025 -15.22 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 -15.41 Snow March 5, 2025 -14.54 Snow March 6, 2025 -18.39 Broken clouds March 7, 2025 -10.30 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 -7.62 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 -2.75 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on March 2, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.91 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.83 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.25 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.75 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.42 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.27 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.59 °C Sky is clear