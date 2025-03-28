Jammu and Kashmir weather: Several flights cancelled at Srinagar airport, trees uprooted due to strong winds

Amid the strong winds prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir, several flights at the Srinagar airport were either cancelled, diverted or delayed, PTI quoted officials as saying.

They added that 19 flights were cancelled, while two were diverted due to strong winds caused by steep pressure gradient. Also, several other flights were delayed.

Over the last 24 hours, strong gusty winds blew in most parts of the Valley, while the winds caused damage to buildings and vehicles, officials said.

Trees uprooted, cleanup operations underway: Earlier in the day, several trees were uprooted across Srinagar, and caused damage to few property and vehicles in various areas.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) team has swiftly launched cleanup operations to clear the fallen trees and debris, ensuring the safety of the public and restoring traffic flow.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation official Mehraj Din Buza spoke to ANI and said, "There has been damage at many places due to strong winds last night. Our team has been engaged in restoration work since morning. We request that people not park their vehicles on the road or at places where there is a risk of trees falling. We are getting reports of damage at many places."

According to details, the team is working tirelessly to address the damage caused by the storm and prevent any further hazards.

Local authorities have urged residents to stay cautious as the cleanup continues and to report any other tree-related hazards to the SMC.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather across Jammu and Kashmir has experienced significant fluctuations in temperature over the past 24 hours.

Day temperatures have risen by 0°C to 5°C in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The highest temperatures were recorded in Jammu at 34.0°C and Kathua at 33.8°C in the Jammu Division, the weather department said on Thursday.