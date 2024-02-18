Jammu and Kashmir weather update: Srinagar-Leh Highway closed following fresh snowfall
Authorities have closed the Srinagar-Leh Highway for vehicular movement due to snow accumulation at Baltal in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal District.
The India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh on February 18 and 20, and over Uttarakhand on February 19 and 20.
