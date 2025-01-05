The winter season in Jammu and Kashmir has delighted visitors, especially after recent snowfall in Sonamarg, creating a picturesque landscape

Amid severely low temperatures during the ongoing 'Chillai Kalan' winter phase in Kashmir, widespread snowfall has brought cheers among visitors, especially in places like Sonamarg. The place has turned into a winter wonderland for tourists.

According to the India Meteorological Department, several parts of Jammu and Kashmir will likely receive snowfall on Sunday. As the scenic views from the region continue to become internet's sensation, here are latest visuals from Sonmarg and other places of Jammu and Kashmir.

Visuals from Jammu and Kashmir A traveller to Sonmarg expressed his happiness at enjoying snow and the mesmerising view of the majestic mountains. In a video shared by SDA Sonmarg, the traveller from Gujarat can be seen urging people to come to the place once in their lives.

Several parts of Kashmir embraced widespread rainfall on Saturday

Most of the areas witnessed low visibility due to intense snowfall.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed sharp dip in temperature Valley witnessed a sharp fall in temperature on Saturday. In south Kashmir's Kokerng town, temperature dropped to minus 8.1 degrees Celsius, reported PTI citing officials on Sunday.

In Srinagar, the mercury settled at a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, the Met said. Gulmarg, a tourist resort town known for skiing activities in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam witnessed a temperature of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday. It is one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir.

Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, logged a minimum temperature of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius while Konibal in Pampore town recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees.

Kupwara in north Kashmir registered a night temperature of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius while Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 8.1 degrees and was the coldest place on record in the valley.