Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg turns winter wonderland amid snowfall | Watch Video

In a breath-taking video shared by ANI, the picturesque town of Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir has been blanketed in a pristine layer of snow, transforming the region into a mesmerizing winter wonderland. As the first snowfall of the season graced the landscape, Gulmarg's natural beauty reached new heights, attracting visitors and locals alike to revel in the snowy enchantment.

A few areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rains on Saturday, officials told PTI.

Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius on Friday night, which was higher than the previous night's minus 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.1 degrees Celsius, while the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, Kokernag town minus 3.6 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 1.0 degrees Celsius.

According to the officials, a weak western disturbance is going to affect Jammu and Kashmir between Saturday and Sunday.

A feeble western disturbance hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday afternoon, they said, adding that a few areas in the higher reaches of the valley experienced light to moderate snowfall under its influence, according to a PTI report.

The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded around six inches of fresh snowfall, the officials said, as per the report.

Snowfall was also witnessed in the Sonamarg tourist resort and on the Zojila axis, they added.

Meanwhile, the plains in the valley were lashed by rains that were going on till last reports came in, the officials said.

They said the western disturbance is going to affect Jammu and Kashmir till Sunday morning. Under its influence, light rain or snow is expected at a few places, especially in the higher reaches.

The meteorological department said there would be an improvement in the minimum temperatures due to the feeble western disturbance till Sunday, after which the night temperatures are again likely to fall by one-to-three notches.

(With Inputs from agencies)

