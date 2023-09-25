Jammu and Kashmir's popular tourist destination Gulmarg received the first snowfall of the season. Gulmarg is one of the most famous tourist destinations for its eye-catching view during the snowfall season as well as the season of Lupine flowers, which usually begins from mid-June and remains till the end of July.

During the winter season which starts from December to March, Jammu and Kashmir turns into a winter wonderland. In Gulmarg, tourist enjoy the snowfall and make snow sculptures. Apart from its breathtaking beauty, Gulmarg is also famous for winter sports. In addition to being the most popular tourist destination, it is also a skiing destination.

Earlier in February 2022, the World's largest igloo cafe was opened in Gulmarg, grabbing the eyeballs of the many tourists. In 2023, a glass igloo restaurant was developed by a private entity in Gulmarg. The place, having a picturesque view, is also famous for St Mary's Church, Maharaja Palace, Drung Waterfall, Maharani temple, and Gulmarg Gondola ride which is said to be the highest and longest ropeway in Asia.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh which has seen the worst disaster during this monsoon season is again facing resurgence of heavy rainfall, leading to the closure of twenty-four roads across five districts in the state. As reported by ANI, according to the data from the State Disaster Management Authority, "16 roads remain blocked in Lahaul-Spiti district, 4 in Shimla, 2 in Kullu and 1 each in Kangra and Kinnaur districts." As per data from the State Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, "Since the onset of monsoon fury in the state, 468 people have died, 487 injured and 40 are missing." "2,647 houses have been completely damaged, 1,129 houses damaged partially, 320 shops damaged and 5,977 Cowsheds damaged," the data showed.

