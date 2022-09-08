A 2-minute viral video shows Yogesh Gupta, dressed as a goddess, collapse on stage and stay like that unless a fellow performer walks up to check on him
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In an extremely disheartening video that has become viral on social media, a performer has been recorded collapsing in the middle of their performance, later confirmed to have died of heart attack.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In an extremely disheartening video that has become viral on social media, a performer has been recorded collapsing in the middle of their performance, later confirmed to have died of heart attack.
People aware of the matter said that Yogesh Gupta, who had collapsed in between his performance on stage, died of heart attack.
People aware of the matter said that Yogesh Gupta, who had collapsed in between his performance on stage, died of heart attack.
The viral video shows Gupta, who is possibly dressed as a Goddess Parvati, performing on stage. The dance routine that Gupta performed had him go round in circles, when he seems to collapse. He is seen dropping on the stage floor and continues performing unless he completely collapses.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The viral video shows Gupta, who is possibly dressed as a Goddess Parvati, performing on stage. The dance routine that Gupta performed had him go round in circles, when he seems to collapse. He is seen dropping on the stage floor and continues performing unless he completely collapses.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Onlookers seem to be confused as nobody reacts for several minutes and the music continues playing. After sometime, a fellow performer dressed as Shiva walks on the the stage and approaches the collapsed Yogesh Gupta. The fellow artist is seen calling for help.
Onlookers seem to be confused as nobody reacts for several minutes and the music continues playing. After sometime, a fellow performer dressed as Shiva walks on the the stage and approaches the collapsed Yogesh Gupta. The fellow artist is seen calling for help.
Watch the video here
Watch the video here
The incident that took place at the Ganesh Utsav in Bishnah area of Jammu, saw yet another incident of artistes going dying of heart attack during or post performance. The audience int his case had failed to understand that Yogesh Gupta was having a heart attack.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The incident that took place at the Ganesh Utsav in Bishnah area of Jammu, saw yet another incident of artistes going dying of heart attack during or post performance. The audience int his case had failed to understand that Yogesh Gupta was having a heart attack.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
People aware of the matter have said that the convulsing of Gupta was collectively assumed to be part of the performance. Later when the man dressed as Shiva and other crew members understood that Yogesh was unconscious, they took him to the hospital where he was declared dead.
People aware of the matter have said that the convulsing of Gupta was collectively assumed to be part of the performance. Later when the man dressed as Shiva and other crew members understood that Yogesh was unconscious, they took him to the hospital where he was declared dead.
This incident comes after earlier in the day it was reported that an NBC news anchor had started showing signs of heart attack while on live television. The news anchor from Oklahoma experienced the "beginning of a stroke" while reporting news on live TV last weekend.
This incident comes after earlier in the day it was reported that an NBC news anchor had started showing signs of heart attack while on live television. The news anchor from Oklahoma experienced the "beginning of a stroke" while reporting news on live TV last weekend.
Anchor Julie Chin, who works for NBC affiliate KJRH was reading the news of the attempted launch of NASA's Artemis 1 rocket when she began to stumble over her words.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Anchor Julie Chin, who works for NBC affiliate KJRH was reading the news of the attempted launch of NASA's Artemis 1 rocket when she began to stumble over her words.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly remembered as KK, died in died after his concert in Kolkata due to cardiac arrest. Later videos had emerged which showed that he had complained of "uneasiness" during the rehearsals.
Noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly remembered as KK, died in died after his concert in Kolkata due to cardiac arrest. Later videos had emerged which showed that he had complained of "uneasiness" during the rehearsals.
Veteran Malayalam singer Edava Basheer also died after collapsing on stage at a music concert in Kerala's Alappuzha on 28 May, days before KK's death.
Veteran Malayalam singer Edava Basheer also died after collapsing on stage at a music concert in Kerala's Alappuzha on 28 May, days before KK's death.