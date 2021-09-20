Being at least partially vaccinated against Covid-19 will be mandatory for all adult residents of Jammu to get entry into public places, including government offices, from 2 October, said the district authority on Monday, reported news agency ANI .

Shopping malls, restaurants and public transport will come under the purview of the new order.

“Appeal to all adults to get vaccinated. Sites are open six days a week, except Wednesdays," the news agency quoted the deputy commissioner of Jammu as saying.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had earlier this month allowed the reopening of higher educational institutions and schools for students of classes 10 and 12 with certain conditions.

Schools for class 12 students can now function with 50% capacity for vaccinated students. They should provide consent from their parents to attend schools.

Limited in-person teaching of students of class 10, not exceeding 50%, on any given day, and after ensuring compliance with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour by the school authorities was also permitted.

The weekend curfew was lifted across the UT.

However, night curfew is continuing to remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am, while all deputy commissioners are required to intensify testing by making optimum use of available RT-PCR and RAT capacities.

Covid situation

Jammu and Kashmir reported 128 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, taking the number of infected persons to 3,28,069 while one fresh death due to the virus took the toll to 4,417 in the union territory.

Out of the fresh cases, 19 were from the Jammu division and 109 from the Kashmir division.

As per officials, Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 68 cases followed by 14 in Budgam district.

There are 1,461 active cases in the UT, while the number of recovered patients was 322191, the officials said.

