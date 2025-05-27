Jammu: BSF confirms ‘planned attack’ on LeT launchpads along LoC during Operation Sindoor | What officials said

Emphasising India's strong and decisive response to cross-border shelling from Pakistan, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday said that retaliatory actions were not only prompt but also highly effective.

Advertisement

During a press briefing, Shashank Anand, Inspector General of the BSF Jammu Frontier, stated that terrorist launchpads near the Line of Control (LoC) were also targeted during planned strikes on the night of May 9 and 10.

Advertisement

He further noted that a Pakistani post initiated unprovoked firing on Indian positions, but India was already prepared for such aggression and responded with appropriate force.

"As a result of this preparedness, we inflicted heavy damage on several Pakistani posts during the cross-border firing. We did not suffer any losses ourselves," Anand said.

Advertisement

"On the night of May 8, when we carried out this operation, the enemy's morale in that area was visibly shaken. The next day, i.e., on May 9, Pakistan began unprovoked cross-border firing along the international border in the northern areas of Jammu, moving away from the Samba region. The BSF was already prepared for such a situation, and on May 9 and 10, the BSF launched heavy shelling on Pakistan's border belt. During this period, we had planned that if the opportunity arose, we would also strike the terrorist launch pads located near the international border," he said.

Advertisement

He further said that the BSF carried out a “deliberate” attack on a Lashkar-e-Taiba launch pad in Looni area near the LoC.

"As part of this operation, on the night of May 9 and 10, the BSF carried out a deliberate and planned attack on a Lashkar-e-Taiba launchpad in "Looni", which is located in Pakistan just 3 kilometers from the international border," Shashank Anand said.

Advertisement

Virender Dutta, DIG Sector Sundarbani, said that they had an input of the presence of 18-20 militants in Looni area who were planning to infiltrate by taking the advantage of cross-border firing.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi hails Operation Sindoor for boosting sentiments for domestic manufacturing

“After May 8, we received intelligence that 18-20 militants were present in Looni, and it was expected that they would attempt to infiltrate by taking advantage of the cross-border firing. Their intention was likely to target our installations later. We executed a highly coordinated and well-planned operation in two phases to inflict maximum casualties. We achieved that goal, and Looni was completely destroyed,” Dutta said.

Operation Sindoor marked India's firm military retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 27 lives. Launched on May 7, the operation resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists associated with groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Advertisement

In response, Pakistan launched cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) and in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to attempted drone strikes targeting Indian border regions.

India responded with a coordinated counteroffensive, targeting and damaging critical Pakistani military infrastructure—including radar systems, communication centers, and airfields across 11 airbases.

We inflicted heavy damage on several Pakistani posts during the cross-border firing.

Following the intense escalation, on May 10, both nations reached an understanding to cease hostilities, signalling a temporary de-escalation of the conflict.

(With inputs from ANI)