Jammu: BSF foils ‘terrorist’ infiltration bid, recovers large amount of arms and ammunations

The BSF thwarted a terrorist infiltration attempt along the International Border, recovering significant arms and ammunition including an AK assault rifle. The intruder fled after BSF personnel fired on observing suspicious movement, leaving behind weapons and personal items.

Livemint
Updated22 Sep 2024, 09:43 AM IST
The infiltration attempt was foiled days before the first phase of assembly polling in Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI/Representative)
The infiltration attempt was foiled days before the first phase of assembly polling in Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI/Representative)(HT_PRINT)

The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted an infiltration attempt by a terrorist along the International Border on Sunday, seizing a huge amount of arms and ammunition.

The incident occurred during the night between Saturday and Sunday in the R S Pura border area, in Jammu. BSF troops detected suspicious movement as an intruder approached the border fence under the cover of night. However, the personnel successfully prevented the infiltration, BSF spokesperson

“A thorough search of the area was carried out this morning, leading to the recovery of an AK assault rifle, two magazines, 17 rounds, two pistols, four magazines and 20 rounds,” he added.

Official sources said the BSF spotted an armed terrorist attempting to cross the border late Saturday night and responded by firing a few rounds from a light machine gun.

The intruder, however, managed to escape back across the border, leaving behind weapons and ammunition. Upon searching the area the next morning, officials found a Pakistan-made bag, a cigarette packet, and other items at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:22 Sep 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Jammu: BSF foils 'terrorist' infiltration bid, recovers large amount of arms and ammunations

