Jammu DC shares district-wise helpline numbers as Pakistan launches fresh attack, Punjab govt sets up control room

Amid the tensions between India and Pakistan, which escalated on Thursday, following Indian Armed Forces' ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu shared district-wise contact numbers of 24x7 Control Rooms set up in the districts of Jammu Division.

Punjab government also has set up a control room to oversee the situation on the ground amid fresh attack by Pakistan, reported PTI.

According to the report, which quoted a government spokesperson, the revenue disaster management control room has set up landline phone numbers 0172-2741803 and 0172-2749901 to be contacted by the general public in case of an emergency.

Shelling along the LoC: In Jammu, eyewitnesses reported loud explosions and sirens, while a blackout was enforced in Kishtwar. Sirens were also heard throughout Kishtwar. Meanwhile, a blackout has also been enforced in Akhnoor of Jammu Division.

According to ANI, which quoted defence sources, reported that Pakistan launched 8 missiles at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia sector. All intercepted by Indian Air Defence units, it added.

Minutes ago, Pakistan army resorted to shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir, an ANI alert quoting officials said on Thursday evening.

Among other details, Indian air defence forces on Thursday intercepted Pakistani drones over Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Loud explosions were heard, and flashes were seen in the sky during the interception.

All government and private schools in the border districts of Rajasthan including Barmer, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar and Jaisalmer have declared a holiday until further notification.

