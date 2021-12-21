As many as three cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported from a cluster in Jammu , said the health department of J-K on Tuesday.

“Three Omicron cases confirmed by NCDC, Delhi from a cluster in Jammu. Sample taken on 30th November. RTPCR testing of entire locality ordered," the department wrote on Twitter.

“Please observe Covid Appropriate Behaviour," it added.

Covid situation in UT

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 104 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 3,40,036, while one fresh fatality due to the virus was reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 26 were from the Jammu division and 78 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 40 cases followed by 18 cases in Jammu district.

There are 1,327 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,34,195, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,514 as one fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Preventative rules

In view of the Omicron variant surge, J-K has made rigorous screening and Covid-19 RT-PCR test mandatory for international travellers.

The new directive stipulates that incoming travellers from “at-risk" nations will have to undergo home quarantine even if they are tested negative.

They should be tested again on day 8, and if tested negative will be advised to self-monitor for at least two weeks.

It said that any person found Covid-19 positive will have to undergo institutional quarantine and treated as per standard protocol.

A new variant of Covid-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on 25 November. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on 9 November this year.

On 26 November, the WHO named the new Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529 as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

To deal with this, several countries have imposed travel restrictions and local lockdown.

India has added several countries to the “at-risk" list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.

According to the Union health ministry, “at-risk" countries include those in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand and Israel.

Also, two percent of the passengers arriving on flights from other countries are being tested randomly.

