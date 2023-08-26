The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Jammu (CCIJ), Jammu High Court Bar Association, and several other groups have called for a Jammu bandh today (26 August) to protest against the installation of smart meters in the city.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP), National Conference (NC), Congress, and the Jammu Bar Association have also announced their support for the strike call.

CCIJ President Arun Gupta told the media that the people of Jammu are fed up with the installation of smart meters.

Besides, the groups have also demanded that the process of collection of tolls on the highway in the Samba district be kept in abeyance.

"We extended our full support to the CCIJ call of Jammu bandh on Saturday. PDP workers would take out peaceful demonstrations across the Jammu region against anti-people policies of the BJP-controlled administration, "PDP Varinder Singh Sonu said.

The decision of the Jammu bandh was taken in the meeting held on Thursday this week.

"The decision was taken in the meeting of the associations of Jammu. The meeting of the different market and trade associations comprising more than 100 bodies was held today (Thursday) at Chamber house," Gupta said.

Earlier, 27 activists were detained for violation of restrictions around the Sarore toll plaza by the police during protests on Monday.

Authorities had imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which forbids the gathering of four or more people at a particular place, in and around the toll plaza late Monday.

PROTEST AGAINST TOLL PLAZA

A series of protests have happened over the demand for the removal of the toll plaza along the highway and smart meters in Jammu in the past. Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi, seeking the closure of a toll plaza at Sarore. According to activists and political leaders, the highway has suffered damages due to recent floods, that's why they want the toll collection to be stopped till the time the road is fully restored.