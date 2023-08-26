Jammu groups call for bandh to protest smart meters installation, Sarore toll plaza collection1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 07:36 AM IST
Jammu groups on Saturday called for bandh to protest smart meter installation and toll collection on highway.
The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Jammu (CCIJ), Jammu High Court Bar Association, and several other groups have called for a Jammu bandh today (26 August) to protest against the installation of smart meters in the city.
