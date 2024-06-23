Jammu & Kashmir: 35-40 terrorists active in Poonch-Rajouri sectors; suspected to be ex-SSG members from Pakistan Army

  • The most recent attacks have been in Reasi and Kathua region of Jammu and Kashmir, where they attacked Hindu pilgrims and security forces.

ANI
First Published05:52 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: File photo of army personnel patrolling near the Line of Control (LOC)
Jammu and Kashmir: File photo of army personnel patrolling near the Line of Control (LOC)(PTI)

Amid recent attempts by Pakistan-backed terror groups to revive terrorism in areas south of the Pir Panjal ranges in the Jammu sector, it is emerging that there are around 35-40 foreign terrorists active in the area and operating in small teams, with two-three in each one of them.

Sources in the security forces told ANI that the assessment of the number of terrorists is based on the inputs received from the intelligence agencies along with forces operating on the ground.

The foreign terrorists, who are suspected to be former Special Services Group members from the Pakistan Army, have been trying to revive terrorism in the Rajouri, Poonch, and Kathua sectors of the Jammu region for around three years, the sources said.

The most recent attacks have been in Reasi and Kathua, where they attacked Hindu pilgrims and security forces.

Also Read | J-K: One terrorist killed in ‘anti-infiltration operation’ by Indian Army in Uri

The sources said that in the recent security review meetings, it was observed that there was a need to further strengthen the second-tier counter-terrorist grid in areas along the international border to plug infiltration attempts.

The sources further said that the counter-infiltration grid in the hinterland in the south of the Pir Panjal ranges can be brought to similar levels as the multi-tiered counter-infiltration and counter-terrorist grid in the areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kashmir region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The intelligence agencies have also been working towards upgrading the human intelligence and technical intelligence gathering in the area, the sources said.

Also Read | ‘Pratham Puja’ marks beginning of Amarnath Yatra, J&K LG Sinha attends virtually

The Indian Army has also brought in additional troops in the last few months who have been operating in the area, along with a large number of armoured specialist vehicles.

The forces have around 200 armoured vehicles in the area, which were acquired under emergency procurement procedures by the force that they use to move around in their areas of responsibility with Quick-Reaction Teams.

The forces have been given a free hand to operate in the area against terrorist support infrastructure and there is a likelihood of strong action against such elements, the sources said. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaJammu & Kashmir: 35-40 terrorists active in Poonch-Rajouri sectors; suspected to be ex-SSG members from Pakistan Army

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

179.85
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2.5 (-1.37%)

Bharat Electronics

305.00
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-7.05 (-2.26%)

ITC

419.60
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.89%)

Vedanta

469.95
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-0.3 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

476.20
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
41.8 (9.62%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,584.25
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
89.05 (5.96%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

409.70
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
22.35 (5.77%)

Honasa Consumer

449.85
10:26 AM | 21 JUN 2024
23.5 (5.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,710.00218.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-146.00
    Delhi
    74,637.00-73.00
    Kolkata
    74,128.00-728.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L-0.06
    Chennai
    100.88/L0.03
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue