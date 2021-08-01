While some improvement in the Covid-19 situation has been seen in Jammu and Kashmir , the UT government has decided to continue with the containment measures in place due to the uneven trend in daily cases.

In view of this, all schools, colleges and coaching centres will continue to remain shut in J-K for offline classes till further classes. However, the institutions have been permitted to seek limited attendance of the vaccinated staff.

Further, there would be no weekend curfew in any district. But the night curfew will continue across the UT from 8 pm to 7 am.

The maximum number of people allowed to attend any gatherings (indoor or outdoor) has been limited to 25.

"All deputy commissioners shall focus on the positivity rates of the medical blocks under their jurisdictions. Intensified measures, related to Covid management and restriction of activities, shall be undertaken by the DCs," a government order read.

"There shall be a renewed focus on Panchayat level mapping of cases and micro-containment zones shall be constituted wherever unusual spike of cases is noticed," it added.

The government has also directed the DCs to implement stricter control measures in closed clustered spaces like public-private offices, community halls, malls, bazaars etc if the weekly positivity rate goes beyond 4%.

"The three "T" protocol of testing, tracking and treating besides vaccination, needs to strengthen," it said.

Covid situation in UT

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 118 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking its infection tally to 3,21,462, while the death toll stood at 4,378 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

Forty cases were reported from the Jammu division and 78 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, officials said.

They said Srinagar recorded the highest number of 19 new cases, followed by Baramulla district with 15.

The number of active cases rose slightly to 1,176 in the union territory, while 3,15,908 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

The officials added that there were 35 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as of now.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.