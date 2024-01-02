comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 02 2024 15:59:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.55 -0.25%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,699.25 -0.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 639.05 -0.45%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 469.15 -1.71%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 982.10 -1.91%
Business News/ News / India/  Jammu & Kashmir: Amit Shah chairs high-level security review meet; Poonch attack, local intel in focus
Back Back

Jammu & Kashmir: Amit Shah chairs high-level security review meet; Poonch attack, local intel in focus

 Livemint

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi to discuss security concerns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a high-level meeting with Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)Premium
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a high-level meeting with Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi to discuss security concerns and other significant matters, news agency ANI reported.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Director IB Tapan Deka and heads of security agencies from the state attended the meeting.

The home minister’s security review meeting gained significance given recent attacks on security forces in Rajouri’s Poonch in which four soldiers were killed and three others injured following an encounter which started after terrorists fired at two army vehicles on December 21 last year.

Also Read | Manipur CM suspects ‘foreign mercenaries’ hand in attack on security forces

In the meeting, the Home Minister focused on complete area domination and better coordination among Police, Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, the news agency reported, adding that he also stressed the need to strengthen the local intelligence in the UT.

It is learnt that the home minister would review the area domination plan, zero-terror plan, law and order situation, cases related to UAPA and other security-related issues.

Also Read | Truckers' protest: Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to meet AITC representatives today

Earlier in November, five soldiers including two captains were also killed in action after the Army and its special forces launched an anti-terror operation in Rajouri's Kalakote. In April and May 2023, as many as 10 soldiers were killed in action in twin attacks in the Rajouri-Poonch region.

Amit Shah had chaired a similar review meeting in January last year. After the meeting, he said that security agencies are fighting a decisive battle against terrorism following the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism adding that a 360-degree security mechanism would be strengthened to eliminate the support and information systems of terrorists.

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 02 Jan 2024, 07:05 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App