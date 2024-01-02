Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi to discuss security concerns and other significant matters, news agency ANI reported.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Director IB Tapan Deka and heads of security agencies from the state attended the meeting.

The home minister’s security review meeting gained significance given recent attacks on security forces in Rajouri’s Poonch in which four soldiers were killed and three others injured following an encounter which started after terrorists fired at two army vehicles on December 21 last year.

In the meeting, the Home Minister focused on complete area domination and better coordination among Police, Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, the news agency reported, adding that he also stressed the need to strengthen the local intelligence in the UT.

It is learnt that the home minister would review the area domination plan, zero-terror plan, law and order situation, cases related to UAPA and other security-related issues.

Earlier in November, five soldiers including two captains were also killed in action after the Army and its special forces launched an anti-terror operation in Rajouri's Kalakote. In April and May 2023, as many as 10 soldiers were killed in action in twin attacks in the Rajouri-Poonch region.

Amit Shah had chaired a similar review meeting in January last year. After the meeting, he said that security agencies are fighting a decisive battle against terrorism following the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism adding that a 360-degree security mechanism would be strengthened to eliminate the support and information systems of terrorists.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!