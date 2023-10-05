comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Jammu & Kashmir: Army Major attacks officers in Rajouri, two injured
Jammu & Kashmir: Army Major attacks officers in Rajouri, two injured

An Army Major opened fire at officers in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir in which two officers were injured

An Army Major opened fire at officers in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir in which two officers were injured, NDTV reported late Thursday night.

(A developing story, details awaited)

Updated: 05 Oct 2023, 11:20 PM IST
