‘Courage and statesmanship’: Omar Abdullah counters BJP in Jammu; appoints his deputy, 2 other ministers from the region

In a significant move, Omar Abdullah, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has attempted to dispel the concerns of a Kashmir-dominant cabinet. Seen by Kashmir observers as his first political manoeuvre after taking the oath, Omar appointed NC's Jammu leader, Surinder Choudhary, as Deputy Chief Minister. Choudhary, a former member of the Legislative Council, won from the Nowshera constituency in the Pir Panjal range of Jammu region. Considered a "giant killer", Choudhary defeated Ravinder Raina, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president of Jammu and Kashmir, by over 7,000 votes.

This gesture addresses the divided mandate in the erstwhile state, where the BJP swept 29 of the 43 seats in Jammu but failed to secure a simple majority in the 90-member J&K assembly.

The 2024 assembly elections saw the National Conference win 42 constituencies across the union territory, while the BJP secured all its seats in the Jammu division. The Indian National Congress managed a mere six seats. The National Conference and Congress, pre-poll allies, formed the government, bolstered by the support of five independents.

Choudhary's appointment is seen as a strategic move to give the people of Jammu a voice and make the government more inclusive.

The appointment gains further significance given the deeply polarizing election campaign. BJP state leaders, on multiple occasions, stated that J&K will have its first CM from Jammu and not allow traditional parties—NC and PDP—to head the UT government.

Top Congress leadership attends oath-ceremony Omar took the oath in the presence of the country's top Congress brass, including Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and India Bloc leaders. However, select media personnel also attended the ceremony.

Omar Abdullah's cabinet ministers include Sakina Itoo, Javed Rana, Satish Sharma, and Javed Ahmed Dar. Apart from Choudhary and Sharma, Javed Rana is also from the Jammu division and won the Mendhar assembly constituency.

Surinder Choudhary's political journey Choudhary's political journey saw him associate with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March 2022. However, he exited the BJP in July 2023 to join the National Conference (NC).

Speaking to the media after the oath-taking ceremony, Surinder Choudhary said he is thankful to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the National Conference President, and Dr Farooq Abdullah for trusting him. “Today, the people of Nowshera are filled with pride as they have their first Deputy Chief Minister. This is also a significant moment for the Pir Panchal region, having representation at this level for the first time.”

Choudhary said that there are many challenges ahead. "A decade-long vacuum has created issues that need immediate attention, but I am committed to addressing them. I take pride in the leadership of Omar and Farooq. Back in 1996, during the height of militancy, Farooq Sahib led us through difficult times, and I have faith that, once again, we can overcome the challenges."

The National Conference leadership also inducted another lawmaker, Satish Sharma, from the Jammu region into the cabinet.

Satish Sharma, elected as an independent candidate from the Chhamb constituency of the Jammu region, defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Sharma by 6,929 votes.

Before the government formation, Sharma extended support to the National Conference-Congress alliance. Sharma, son of the late former Lok Sabha MP Madan Lal Sharma, contested as an independent candidate after Congress denied him a ticket from Chhamb.

Sharma said that he was "grateful" to the people and, especially, to Omar Abdullah for entrusting an independent candidate like him with such an important responsibility. "Omar has truly filled the leadership void, and I will do my utmost to address the pressing issues. Compensation for those living near the border, smart meters, and statehood are all crucial matters, and we are prepared to take these concerns to the streets if necessary."

He said, “Omar has done so much for Jammu, more than we could have asked for, and I am thankful for that.” Now, it’s time for us to achieve statehood, he added.

Zafar Choudhary, a senior journalist based in Jammu, said that by appointing a Deputy Chief Minister and two ministers from Jammu in his six-member cabinet, Abdullah has sent a strong message of inclusion, aiming to move beyond politics defined by religious divides. His decision reflects courage and statesmanship, as it targets regions and communities that have not traditionally supported the National Conference, such as Jammu, where the BJP won a sweeping victory, he said in a post on X.

“As Omar Abdullah is sworn in as Chief Minister after massive victory, the National Conference has done an unprecedented outreach to Jammu, the region which gave sweeping verdict to BJP in 29 out of 43 constituencies. A Deputy Chief Minister and two Ministers in a cabinet of six is an essential communication to the electorate of Jammu to tell them that times will have to be created to look at the electoral battles beyond the prism of religion. I think it needed a lot of courage and statesmanship on Omar Abdullah’s part to go beyond its core constituency and speak to the region and communities which have not favoured National Conference in decades. This new political environment also creates opportunities of importance for the Rajouri-Poonch region which traditional stood on the margins of politics of Kashmir versus Jammu. It is also first time since 1975 that a Deputy Chief Minister is from the same party as the Chief Minister. In terms of regional representation, the cabinet appears reminiscent, in some ways, of first cabinet of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah as Chief Minister (SIC),” Choudhary's post on X reads.

Meanwhile, none of the elected representatives of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee were included in the council of ministers.

Ghulam Ahmed Mir, a senior Congress leader representing the Dooru constituency in southern Kashmir, reaffirmed the party's commitment to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, stating that they won't take the oath of office until statehood is fully reinstated.