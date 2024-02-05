 Kashmir on avalanche alert! Warnings issued, residents urged to avoid unnecessary movement for next 24 hours | Mint
Kashmir on avalanche alert! Warnings issued, residents urged to avoid unnecessary movement for next 24 hours

Heavy snowfall in Kashmir leads to avalanche warnings and impacts transportation, while temperatures increase in some areas.

Kashmir, India - February. 02, 2024: A boy walks on a snow covered hilly road after fresh snowfall in the outskirts of Srinagar, India ,on Friday 02 February 2024.(Photo By Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)
Kashmir, India - February. 02, 2024: A boy walks on a snow covered hilly road after fresh snowfall in the outskirts of Srinagar, India ,on Friday 02 February 2024.(Photo By Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

As the elevated areas of the Kashmir valley experienced heavy snowfall, authorities in Kashmir have issued avalanche warnings for hilly areas, urging residents to avoid unnecessary movement in the next 24 hours.

Snowfall in the valley led to an increase in minimum temperatures and a decrease in daytime temperatures across most areas. The Meteorological Department forecast suggests an improvement in the weather in Kashmir starting from Tuesday onwards.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Update: Flights delay at IGI airport as fog grips national capital. Check IMD forecast here

All flights at Srinagar airport were cancelled, and traffic on the crucial 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was halted for nearly four hours following a landslide in Jammu's Ramban district around 11:15 am, according to officials. Private carrier IndiGo, in a statement from Mumbai, announced the cancellation of six of its flights - four destined for Srinagar and two for Leh - due to adverse weather conditions.

A view of the Lal Chowk (Ghanta Ghar) during a snowfall in Srinagar on February 4, 2024. (Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo)
A view of the Lal Chowk (Ghanta Ghar) during a snowfall in Srinagar on February 4, 2024. (Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo)

The Ramsu-Banihal-Srinagar stretch experienced snowfall, impacting the helicopter service to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Various regions, including Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Doda, and the upper reaches of Reasi, reported snowfall, leading to a rise in minimum temperatures across the valley.

Despite the end of the 40-day harshest winter period, the region continues to experience a cold wave during the 20-day ‘Chilla-i-Khurd’ (small cold), followed by a 10-day 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold).

 

Improvement in Weather over many parts of J&K. (Photo: metsrinagar/X)
Improvement in Weather over many parts of J&K. (Photo: metsrinagar/X)

The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall/snowfall in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim on February 5th.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, a total of 475 roads, including five national highways, were shut down for vehicles due to a recent round of snowfall and rainfall.

Shimla: Tourists play with snow after a fresh snowfall, at Jakhu in Shimla, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_02_2024_000201A)
Shimla: Tourists play with snow after a fresh snowfall, at Jakhu in Shimla, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_02_2024_000201A)

The sky remained densely overcast throughout the day, leading to reduced visibility that impacted vehicular traffic. Various regions in the state experienced snowfall, with Kalpa in Kinnaur receiving 5.6 mm of snow, followed by Bharmaur with 5 cm, Gondla with 4.2 cm, Keylong with 3 cm, Khadrala and Kufri with 2 cm each, Kukumseri with 1.6 cm, and Sangla and Pooh with 1 cm each.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR wakes up to light rains, IMD predicts thunderstorms for tomorrow: Check full forecast here

Uttarakhand experienced intense cold conditions following recent snowfall in the higher regions of the state and rainfall in lower areas on Sunday. Places such as Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Hemkund, Auli, Dehradun's Chakrata, Chaurangikhal, and Nachiketa Tal in Uttarkashi district witnessed snowfall. Additionally, rain occurred in various locations across the state, including Dehradun, on Saturday night.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 05 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST
