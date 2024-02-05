Kashmir on avalanche alert! Warnings issued, residents urged to avoid unnecessary movement for next 24 hours
Heavy snowfall in Kashmir leads to avalanche warnings and impacts transportation, while temperatures increase in some areas.
As the elevated areas of the Kashmir valley experienced heavy snowfall, authorities in Kashmir have issued avalanche warnings for hilly areas, urging residents to avoid unnecessary movement in the next 24 hours.
Despite the end of the 40-day harshest winter period, the region continues to experience a cold wave during the 20-day ‘Chilla-i-Khurd’ (small cold), followed by a 10-day 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold).
The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall/snowfall in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim on February 5th.
Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, a total of 475 roads, including five national highways, were shut down for vehicles due to a recent round of snowfall and rainfall.
The sky remained densely overcast throughout the day, leading to reduced visibility that impacted vehicular traffic. Various regions in the state experienced snowfall, with Kalpa in Kinnaur receiving 5.6 mm of snow, followed by Bharmaur with 5 cm, Gondla with 4.2 cm, Keylong with 3 cm, Khadrala and Kufri with 2 cm each, Kukumseri with 1.6 cm, and Sangla and Pooh with 1 cm each.
Uttarakhand experienced intense cold conditions following recent snowfall in the higher regions of the state and rainfall in lower areas on Sunday. Places such as Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Hemkund, Auli, Dehradun's Chakrata, Chaurangikhal, and Nachiketa Tal in Uttarkashi district witnessed snowfall. Additionally, rain occurred in various locations across the state, including Dehradun, on Saturday night.
