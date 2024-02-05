As the elevated areas of the Kashmir valley experienced heavy snowfall, authorities in Kashmir have issued avalanche warnings for hilly areas, urging residents to avoid unnecessary movement in the next 24 hours.

Snowfall in the valley led to an increase in minimum temperatures and a decrease in daytime temperatures across most areas. The Meteorological Department forecast suggests an improvement in the weather in Kashmir starting from Tuesday onwards. All flights at Srinagar airport were cancelled, and traffic on the crucial 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was halted for nearly four hours following a landslide in Jammu's Ramban district around 11:15 am, according to officials. Private carrier IndiGo, in a statement from Mumbai, announced the cancellation of six of its flights - four destined for Srinagar and two for Leh - due to adverse weather conditions. The Ramsu-Banihal-Srinagar stretch experienced snowfall, impacting the helicopter service to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Various regions, including Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Doda, and the upper reaches of Reasi, reported snowfall, leading to a rise in minimum temperatures across the valley.

Despite the end of the 40-day harshest winter period, the region continues to experience a cold wave during the 20-day ‘Chilla-i-Khurd’ (small cold), followed by a 10-day 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold).

View Full Image Improvement in Weather over many parts of J&K. (Photo: metsrinagar/X)

The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall/snowfall in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim on February 5th.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, a total of 475 roads, including five national highways, were shut down for vehicles due to a recent round of snowfall and rainfall.

View Full Image Shimla: Tourists play with snow after a fresh snowfall, at Jakhu in Shimla, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_02_2024_000201A) (PTI)

The sky remained densely overcast throughout the day, leading to reduced visibility that impacted vehicular traffic. Various regions in the state experienced snowfall, with Kalpa in Kinnaur receiving 5.6 mm of snow, followed by Bharmaur with 5 cm, Gondla with 4.2 cm, Keylong with 3 cm, Khadrala and Kufri with 2 cm each, Kukumseri with 1.6 cm, and Sangla and Pooh with 1 cm each.

Uttarakhand experienced intense cold conditions following recent snowfall in the higher regions of the state and rainfall in lower areas on Sunday. Places such as Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Hemkund, Auli, Dehradun's Chakrata, Chaurangikhal, and Nachiketa Tal in Uttarkashi district witnessed snowfall. Additionally, rain occurred in various locations across the state, including Dehradun, on Saturday night.

(With inputs from agencies)

